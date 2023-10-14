Amid health issue, RR Pogoy cheered up by MVP camp support, Gilas gold

RR Pogoy is sticking to the positives from TNT's continued support in his recovery and in the recent Asiad triumph of his Gilas colleagues.

The TNT and Gilas playmaker gave further insight into the support he's received upon learning about his myocarditis diagnosis.

"Full support talaga sila. Inaalagaan talaga nila ako, so, thankful talaga ako lalo kay boss MVP, boss Ricky (Vargas), boss Al (Panlilio), lahat ng mga coaches, mga teammates ko, mine-message nila ako kaya thankful talaga ako dahil sila rin ang nagbibigay ng lakas sa'kin," said Pogoy.

"Family ko, mga fans ko, mine-message nila ako. Kaya malaki ang tiwala ko kay Lord at alam kong may plano talaga si Lord so alam kong makakabalik ako. Tiwala lang ako kay Lord," he added.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Also paying Pogoy a visit upon learning about his condition was his former TNT and FEU mentor Nash Racela.

"Binisita ako ni Coach Nash (Racela) sa bahay. Nagme-message silang lahat sa akin. So ayun, nakaka-overwhelm talaga."

Although regretful for his absence in Gilas' Asiad triumph, Pogoy was still incredibly proud and glad to see the national team bag the gold in the continental meet.

"Happy, sobrang happy ko kasi yun nga, nag-gold tayo. Nasayangan lang din kasi hindi ako nakasama, so pero ganun talaga. Sa buhay talaga di mo alam kung anong mangyayari so tiwala lang talaga sa Panginoon," Gilas' World Cup guard said.

Pogoy expects to make his basketball comeback in six months' time, but will first sit out the PBA Commissioner's Cup starting Nov. 5.

