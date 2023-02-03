Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    RR Pogoy 'probably the best two-way player in PBA,' says Jolas

    by Reuben Terrado
    A day ago
    Roger Pogoy Calvin Oftana Kelly williams
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    ANTIPOLO – Roger Pogoy continued his hot streak on offense on Friday in TNT’s victory over Magnolia Chicken Timplados in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

    Pogoy scored 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field, leading the Tropang GIGA to a 93-85 win over the Hotshots. He has now scored 20 or more points in all four games this conference, three of which the team has won.

    READ: Pogoy comes up clutch, douses Magnolia comeback

    Pogoy was quick to deflect the credit for his offensive explosion.

    “Credit din talaga sa mga teammates ko kasi magagaling. Naka-focus siguro ‘yung depensa sa kanila kaya nao-open ako,” said Pogoy.

    Head coach Jojo Lastimosa respectfully disagreed, saying Pogoy's offensive production was in no way an accident.

      “Siya ‘yung hinahanap namin,” said Lastimosa, contrary to Pogoy’s statement. “Si Roger, he is humble. We’ve come a long way with Roger at FEU and he knows that it is through hardwork kaya nandito siya ngayon. Nagpapasalamat din si Roger.”

      “Pero right now, Roger is probably the best two-way player in the league. Sinasabi lang niya depensa ng depensa. But his offense is humming right now,” said Lastimosa, who coached Pogoy in college as a consultant at Far Eastern University.

      RR Pogoy TNT vs magnolia

      After Friday’s game, Pogoy has now gone 33-of-60 from the field for a red-hot 55 percent. That included a 9-of-11 clip in TNT’s first game against Phoenix Super LPG.

      His 8-of-16 shooting on Friday mirrored his clip in TNT’s second game against Rain or Shine.

      “Pabayaan mo na siya magpa-humble,” said Lastimosa.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

