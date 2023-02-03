RR Pogoy comes up clutch for TNT, douses Magnolia comeback

ANTIPOLO – TNT used a late run to fend off hard-fighting Magnolia Chicken Timplados, 93-85, on Friday night and return to its winning ways in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center.

RR Pogoy scored 20 points and fuelled a telling 8-0 run in the fourth quarter that knocked the wind out of the rallying Hotshots' sail and enabled the Tropang GIGA to bounce back from a loss to sister team NLEX.

Import Jalen Hudson also had a contribution in that run while Mikey Williams and Calvin Oftana helped TNT open a 16-point lead at one point in the contest on its way to a third win in four games.

“There were words that were given to the team even if we lost that game because for the most part against NLEX, we played great basketball,” said TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa.

“Again, the challenge for them today is that even at halftime, I was asking the coaches how we are going to be able to sustain the energy since we are coming off back-to-back games,” said Lastimosa.

The Tropang GIGA blew a 15-point lead in the NLEX defeat, but were able to keep that big lead this time.

Hudson touched off a TNT response after the lead dwindled to only two, 85-83. Pogoy closed that run with a post move that gave the Tropang GIGA a 93-83 lead with 1:49 left.

Williams atoned for his two-point performance against NLEX with 14 points and seven rebounds. Oftana added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Tropang GIGA.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Paul Lee led the way for Magnolia with 24 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter that helped the Hotshots rally from an 82-66 deficit.

The scores:

TNT 93 – Pogoy 20, Hudson 14, M. Williams 14, Oftana 14, K. Williams 11, Castro 9, Chua 4, Khobuntin 4, Tungcab 3, Varilla 0, Montalbo 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

Magnolia 85 – Lee 24, Abueva 12, McCree 12, Jalalon 10, Escoto 8, Wong 6, Barroca 5, Dionisio 4, Corpuz 2, Dela Rosa 2, Ahanmisi 0, Reavis 0, Mendoza 0.

Quarters: 18-21; 52-39; 75-64; 93-85.