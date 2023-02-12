Gold for Platinum in PBA 3x3 with win over Cavitex in leg final

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    YVES Sazon came through in the clutch for Platinum Karaoke, converting two straight deuces to power the team past Cavitex, 17-15, for the Leg 5 championship of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference Season 2 on Sunday.

    Sazon hit back-to-back two-point jumpers to rally back Platinum Karaoke, which trailed the Braves for the most part of the game at Robinsons Place Las Pinas.

    Until Sazon found his range, Platinum was staring at a 13-15 deficit entering the final 60 seconds of the title match.

    Sazon finished with eight points and Terrence Tumalip had four as coach Anton Altamirano's team pocketed the top prize of P100,000.

      Brandon Bates added three and Nico Salva two to round out the scoring for the champion team.

      Cavitex claimed the P50,000 runner-up prize as it fell short of its bid to become back-to-back champions.

      TNT meanwhile, edged Meralco for third place, 21-20, and clinched the P30,000 prize money.

      The scores

      Third Place

      TNT (21) - De Leon 7, Vosotros 6, Mendoza 4, Flores 4

      Meralco (20) - Batino 9, Manday 5, Santos 3, Caduyac 3

      Final

      Platinum Karaoke (17) - Sazon 8, Tumalip 4, Bates 3, Salva 2

      Cavitex (15) - Napoles 6, Galanza 5, Fajardo 3, Rangel 1.

