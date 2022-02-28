Pinto on Ginebra stint: 'Pag hindi ka na-pressure, alien ka na nun’

ANTIPOLO CITY – For a while, Nards Pinto thought he brought jinx to Barangay Ginebra.

In his first three games with the team, the Kings lost three successive games in a slump that spiraled what was initially a good start to the franchise’s title defense of the PBA Governors Cup.

“Suka na nga ang ipinang-liligo ko, e,” he said in jest in a bid to break the losing spell.

Well, the trick looked to have worked for the Kings.

The reigning champion has since won back-to-back games, including a classic Ginebra rally from the grave to nip upset-conscious Terrafirma, 112-107, Sunday at the Ynares Center.

Pinto had seven points and two steals in the win that raised the Kings’ record to 5-4 and back in contention for a twice-to-beat advantage in the playoffs.

In a way, too, Pinto can also now heave a sigh of relief after finally claiming a pair of victories wearing the Ginebra jersey following his surprise transfer from Meralco at the start of the year.

Nards Pinto on pressure at Ginebra

He admitted somehow feeling the pressure when he came on board the league’s most popular team.

“Automatic naman yun kahit saang larangan ng trabaho natin may pressure talaga yun,” stressed the veteran point guard out of Arellano.

More so that Ginebra actually tapped his service as an unrestricted free agent primarily to plug in the hole left behind by the absence of the injured Stanley Pringle.

“Stanley Pringle yun. Hindi ko naman kayang palitan yun, e,” Pinto said. “Pero at least man lang makatulong ako sa team.

“Nandun yung pressure. Kapag hindi ka na-pressure sa buhay, hindi ka na tao nun. Alien ka na, di ba.”

But as the Kings get back on the victory road again, Pinto is also beginning to settle down with his new team.

“Iba ang Ginebra, iba yung support ng mga fans. Kaya mas pagbubutihin pa namin na gumanda yung laro namin in the upcoming games,” said Pinto.

