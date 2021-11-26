Marc Pingris explains decision to unretire and play in MPBL

MARC Pingris may have unretired to suit up for Nueva Ecija in the coming MPBL Invitationals, but he’s not about playing the game and more about teaching it to his younger teammates.

“Magtuturo lang ko,” said the 40-year-old Pingris when SPIN.ph reached out to ask him about the planned comeback. “Gusto ko lang magturo talaga.”

The former Magnolia forward wasn't clear whether he’ll become part of the Nueva Ecija coaching staff under Charles Tiu or play full time with the Rice Vanguards.

Ping back in full fitness

Pingris said he’s already fully recovered from the calf injury that kept him out of the Philippine Cup bubble in Clark last season.

He was actually poised for a comeback with Magnolia in the recent all-Filipino conference, but decided to retire instead before the start of the PBA 46th season.

“OK naman ako,” was his curt reply when asked if he’s already injury-free.

Incidentally, Pingris' farm which he has been busy tending to since his retirement, can be found in Nueva Ecija.

Pingris played 16 years in PBA, majority of which he spent with the Purefoods franchise, where he won eight of the nine championships he had in his career.

So did he tell the Hotshots about his plan to make a comeback?

“Hindi pa. Wala naman kasing kumakausap sa akin. Busy silang lahat,” said a smiling Pingris.

