Marc Pingris comes out of retirement to play in MPBL

MARC Pingris is is set to see action a little over half a year after retiring, suiting up in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational Cup.

The 40-year-old Pingris, who retired in May after 16 years in the PBA, is set to play for the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards in the tournament set Dec. 11 to 23.

The development was first reported by Tiebreaker Times.

Pingris, out of the Philippine School of Business Administration, was picked third overall in the 2004 PBA draft by FedEx. He was traded to Purefoods and later had a stint with San Miguel before returning to the Purefoods franchise.

