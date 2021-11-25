Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Marc Pingris comes out of retirement to play in MPBL

    by
    4 hours ago
    undefined
    Marc Pingris is set to suit up again seven months after retirement.
    PHOTO: Marc Pingris Instagram

    MARC Pingris is is set to see action a little over half a year after retiring, suiting up in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational Cup.

    The 40-year-old Pingris, who retired in May after 16 years in the PBA, is set to play for the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards in the tournament set Dec. 11 to 23.

    Marc Pingris

    Marc Pingris is back in harness.

    The development was first reported by Tiebreaker Times.

    Pingris, out of the Philippine School of Business Administration, was picked third overall in the 2004 PBA draft by FedEx. He was traded to Purefoods and later had a stint with San Miguel before returning to the Purefoods franchise.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
