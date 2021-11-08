Pido Jarencio's son Jaren to coach NorthPort's 3x3 team

ANOTHER Jarencio will be calling the shots for NorthPort.

Jaren Jarencio will be coaching the Batang Pier in the PBA 3x3 tournament that's set to kick off on Nov. 20 at the Ynares Sports Center in Pasig.

Jaren has long been a member of the NorthPort coaching staff and is the son of five-a-side head coach Pido Jarencio.

The Batang Pier are also tapping Jeepy Faundo as part of their six-man roster.

Faundo is a late addition to the team as replacement for sophomore wingman Sean Manganti, who was part of the trade that sent veteran Sean Anthony to Phoenix for Vic Manuel and Michael Calisaan.

Like father, like son PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Faundo was coming off a one conference stint with the Batang Pier's 5-on-5 team in the last Philippine Cup.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Aside from Faundo, also playing for NorthPort 3x3 team are LA Revilla, Jervy Cruz, and Mark Olayon.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.