Coach Pido explains no choice but to unload Subido and Co. after trade

RENZO Subido was among three players affected by NorthPort’s decision to trade rising sophomore big man Jamie Malonzo.

The young guard out of University of Santo Tomas suited up for two seasons and a conference with the Batang Pier before getting the boot just before the start of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Subido is now a free agent.

Also out of NorthPort’s official roster are big men Chris Javier and John Apacible.

Coach Pido Jarencio said management had to unload the three since the Batang Pier already had a surplus of players following the acquisition of Arvin Tolentino, Jeff Chan, Prince Caperal, and Ken Salado as part of the three-team trade among Barangay Ginebra, San Miguel, and NorthPort centering on the 6-foot-7 Malonzo.

The 25-year-old Subido was a second-round pick of NorthPort during the 2019 draft following a stellar career at UST, which made to the finals of the UAAP Season 82 during the final year of the 5-foot-9 guard.

PHOTO: PBA Images

He was actually personally recruited by Jarencio to play for the Growling Tigers in 2014 after playing high school at La Salle-Zobel.

A member of the 2020 All-Rookie team, Subido averaged 4.1 points and 1.4 assists in his two years with the NorthPort franchise.

Javier meanwhile, signed with the Batang Pier during the Philippine Cup after playing as part of the TNT 5-on-5 and 3x3 teams, respectively, the previous season.

Apacible meanwhile, was picked in the third round by NorthPort during the last rookie draft and suited up for a few games during the first conference.

He was one only two rookies signed by the team out of the draft after No. 5 selection JM Calma.

