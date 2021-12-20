Rookie Melecio on face-off vs Tenorio: ‘Para akong nananaginip’

ALJUN Melecio held his own against LA Tenorio in a future-meets-present face-off in the 2021 PBA Governors Cup game between Barangay Ginebra and Phoenix.

For Melecio, it was but the culmination of a dream of playing on the big stage against some of the country’s top players, more so opposite the acknowledged leader of the most popular ballclub in the league.

“Habang naglalaro ako, para akong nananaginip. Alam mo yun, nasa big stage na ako, nakakalaro ko 'yung pinapanood ko lang dati,” he said.

'Tough match-up'

The Phoenix rookie guard referred to Tenorio as a ‘tough match-up,’ but didn't back down when he found himself taking on the 37-year-old veteran one-on-one during the crucial moments of the match all the way to overtime.

The La Salle alumnus scored a few times against Tenorio, including a driving layup in the final 42 seconds of regulation that put the Fuel Masters up, 112-107.

Melecio also gave Phoenix its last taste of the lead in overtime, 119-117, before the team imploded going home.

Ginebra went on to win, 125-121.

The rookie playmaker finished with 15 points, eight of them in the fourth and extra periods, and had three assists in the Fuel Masters’ second straight loss in four games.

But as things stood out, Tenorio took matters into his own hands with the game on the line, hitting the three-pointer that sent the game into overtime, and then nailing another trey with nine seconds left in the extra period that all but clinched the Kings’ third win in as many games.

Although Melecio got the short end of the stick in what could have been a big night in his young pro career, he was nonetheless ecstatic about having his moment against a great guard like Tenorio.

“It’s an honor na makalaro ko yung one of the best point guards in the PBA,” said the player picked 19th overall by Phoenix in the last rookie draft.

