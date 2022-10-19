Encho Serrano thrilled to pull off alley-oop dunk - even if didn't count

ENCHO Serrano made the highlight play of the night in Phoenix’s win over Meralco on Wednesday.

Too bad the shot didn’t count.

During the third quarter of Phoenix’s 89-82 win over Meralco, Serrano displayed his leaping ability as he finished an alley-oop pass from RJ Jazul with a dunk. The high-flyer punctuated the move by lifting his head above the rim.

The problem, though, was that the ball was still above the rim when Serrano was still hanging on to it, prompting the referees to call a basket interference after a review and nullify the basket.

Serrano, who is listed generously at 5-foot-11, said he has been longing to dunk the ball in a PBA game, and has been actually working on it in practice. Even at halftime, the former La Salle cager was seen attempting to dunk.

“Matagal ko ng gustong gawin ‘yun eh,” said Serrano, who competed in slam dunk competitions during 3x3 events before turning pro. “Not counted pero at least nakapag-try ako.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Masaya naman. Good pass ni Kuya RJ,” Serrano said. “Lagi naming pina-practice ‘yun. Kanina before nung third quarter, pina-practice ko. Sabi ko kay Kuya RJ, gusto ko dumakdak. Ganun talaga, not counted."

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Serrano’s nullified dunk didn’t dampen his performance as he finished with 14 points in the Fuel Masters’ seven-point win. Eight of Serrano’s points came in the second half when they opened leads as high as 18 points.

Serrano though sustained an injury shortly after the dunk, but he said it wasn’t serious.

“Kumapit lang ‘yung sapatos ko. Na-sprain. Hopefully, hindi maga. Magte-therapy lang daw,” said Serrano.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Serrano has been playing solidly in Phoenix’s three-game winning streak as he is now averaging 15.7 points during that stretch. But the rookie said there is still a lot of work to do.

“’Yung turnovers ko, siguro kailangan ko bawasan ‘yung gigil kasi anytime na pinapasok ako, nandoon naman na sinasabi sa akin na atake lang ako. Kailangan ko i-maintain ‘yung control ng emotion ko,” said Serrano.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.