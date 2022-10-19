Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Resurgent Phoenix frustrates Meralco to stretch win run to three

    by Reuben Terrado
    4 hours ago
    PHOENIX Super LPG stretched its winning run to three after defeating Meralco, 89-82, on Wednesday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

    Five players scored in double digits as the Fuel Mastersevened their record to 3-3 after beating another traditional contender in the Bolts, who lost a second straight match and fell to 1-4.

    Phoenix import Kaleb Wesson tallied 23 points and 13 rebounds while rookie sensation Tyler Tio played another stellar game with 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting from three-point lead.

    Bong Quinto had a career-high 22 points but the Bolts saw an underwhelming performance from import Johnny O’Bryant, who only had seven points on 2-of-17 shooting despite tallying 16 rebounds and nine assists.

