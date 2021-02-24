Phoenix admits no plan to sign Brian Heruela prior to Alaska trade

EVEN if he was not added to the mix that completed Vic Manuel’s trade from Alaska to Phoenix, chances are Brian Heruela wouldn’t be signed to a new contract by the Fuel Masters.

Phoenix team manager Paolo Bugia said the arrival of Chris Banchero and later, Manuel made the 31-year-old Heruela expendable.

“Most likely, hindi rin namin siya mare-renew,” said Bugia.

And so it was a good thing, the PBA trade committee decided to add Heruela to the mix in order for the trade to be approved.

As a result, the Fuel Masters got Manuel, the No. 7 pick (in the first round) and No. 19 pick in the second round of the March 14 draft, while the Aces received the No. 6 selection and No. 16, Phoenix’s 2021 first-round pick, and Heruela.

In a way, Bugia said Phoenix was happy to see Heruela going to Alaska where he believes the Fil-Am guard from Cebu can have better opportunities.

“We gave him a fighting chance to Alaska. He’s going to try his fate with Alaska,” said the Phoenix official.

Heruela was a solid contributor in a loaded Phoenix backcourt during the Philippine Cup bubble, where he had to share playing minutes with RJ Jazul, RR Garcia, Alex Mallari, and even Mike Gamboa.

He averaged 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 17 games as the Fuel Masters almost made the finals, but lost to TnT Tropang Giga in the sudden-death Game 5 of their semis series.

His contract already expired last month and he is set to become a free agent by the end of the month.

Alaska hasn’t mentioned any plans for Heruela, who won four championships while with San Miguel Beer, although coach Jeff Cariaso said he ‘may be a blessing in disguise’ for the team.

“Great kid with tremendous work ethic,” was how the Alaska mentor described the University of Cebu product.