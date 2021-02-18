Brian Heruela plays waiting game as he has yet to be signed by Phoenix

VETERAN point guard Brian Heruela is now playing the waiting game as he remains unsigned by Phoenix Super LPG heading to the new PBA season.

The 31-year old Cebuano played a key role in Phoenix’s rise to prominence in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, where he started nine of the team’s 17 games and averaged 5.35 points, 2.88 rebounds and 2.12 assists while taking on the task of defending the opposing team’s best guards.

Surprisingly, Heruela has yet to get a contract offer from Phoenix and will be an unrestricted free agent by the end of the month.

In a talk on Wednesday night, Heruela said he is just waiting for team management to get in touch with him, although he has taken notice of the team’s latest acquisition of veteran guard Chris Banchero from Magnolia in a trade for Calvin Abueva.

“I’m surprised by all this but then again, everything is a surprise. I mean nobody expected Calvin (Abueva) to get traded,” said the University of Cebu product.

The 5-foot-11 guard, though, said if given the chance to remain at Phoenix, he wouldn’t have any problem making adjustments playing alongside Banchero.

After all, he’s had plenty of experience playing alongside top guards. He played with Chris Ross and Alex Cabagnot during his three-year stint at San Miguel and then, with Jayson Castro, during his brief stay with TNT.

“Chris (Banchero) is a veteran who will definitely help the team,” said Heruela. “I don’t have any problem sharing the backcourt with anyone. I’ve proven that everywhere I’ve gone because at the end of the day, it’s all about winning and doing everything I can to help the team.”

In the meantime, Heruela is staying in shape and waiting for the phone to ring.

“I understand how this all works. It’s management’s call and these are things that are just out of my hands for now. I just gotta wait and see,” said Heruela.