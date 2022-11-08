Initially out for the season, Perkins cleared for Commissioner's Cup return

PHOENIX is bringing back a major piece of its roster heading to its highly anticipated PBA Commissioner’s Cup game against Converge on Wednesday.

The Fuel Masters activated big man Jason Perkins 24 hours before their 3 p.m. game against the FiberXers at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Yes, we activated Perks for tomorrow (Wednesday),” said coach Topex Robinson.

Perkins has not seen action in the mid-season conference so far after undergoing knee surgery shortly after the Philippine Cup.

Initially, the former La Salle stalwart was projected to be out for the rest of the season, only to be given the go-signal by doctors that he can resume playing again.

“Medically, he is cleared,” said team manager Paolo Bugia.

The return of Perkins is definitely a huge boost to Phoenix’s campaign.

The former Rookie of the Year led the Fuel Masters in scoring during the all-Filipino conference, averaging 16.0 points, while adding 7.9 rebounds, and 2.7 seven assists in close to 36 minutes of play per game.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Yet in his absence, the team managed to thrive.

After losing their first three games, the Fuel Masters won five in a row and are one of the hottest teams in the tournament right now together with the FiberXers, who are also on a five-game winning run.

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Phoenix however, will try to bring in the 30-year-old forward slowly but surely.

“We slowly want to introduce him back into the game,” said Bugia. “Matagal na din kasi siya nawala, ayaw din naman namin na biglain.”