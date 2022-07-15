Magnolia stretches streak to five with overtime win over Meralco

MAGNOLIA kept its winning streak in the PBA Philippine Cup by turning back Meralco in overtime, 97-88, in a game played with a playoff atmosphere on Friday night at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Stunned by the Bolts storming back from a six-point deficit to send the game into an extra period, the Hotshots went on a 5-0 run to start the overtime play and never looked back from there.

See NLEX halts three-game slide, deals Blackwater third straight loss The Hotshots have won five in a row and improve to a 6-3 record to tie Barangay Ginebra at third.

The loss snapped the Bolts' two-game winning streak and suffered their first loss under deputy coach Luigi Trillo.

Meralco fell to a tie with Blackwater at 5-4.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Paul Lee led Magnolia with 21 points, while Mark Barroca and Jio Jalalon with 20 and 19, respectively.

Meralco got 24 points from Chris Newsome before being ejected with 51 seconds left in overtime after being called for his second technical foul following a hard bump against Barroca.

Bong Quinto and Aaron Black had 13 each for the Bolts.

Quinto sent the game into overtime after scoring on a putback off a short stab by Cliff Hodge at the buzzer, 86-86.

All else appeared lost for Meralco late in regulation when it trailed 84-78 with 26 seconds left to play.

But Black and Quinto willed back the Bolts by hitting back-to-back three-pointers to close within 85-84, before Jalalon split his charities with three seconds left to make it a two-point Magnolia lead.

The scores:

Magnolia 97 - Lee 21, Barroca 20, Jalalon 19, Sangalang 12, Dionisio 10, Abueva 7, Laput 3, Reavis 3, Wong 2, Corpuz 0.

Continue reading below ↓

Meralco 88 - Newsome 24, Black 13, Quinto 13, Jose 9, Hodge 9, Almazan 8, Maliksi 4, Banchero 3, Pascual 3, Baclao 2, Caram 0.

Quarterscores: 20-22; 45-37; 63-60; 86-86 (reg); 97-88.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.