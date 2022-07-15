Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    NLEX halts three-game slide, deals Blackwater third straight loss

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Don Trollano goes 6 for 14 in 23 minutes of action.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    NLEX jumped the gun on a listless Blackwater side early on and cruised to a 98-68 runaway victory that snapped its losing streak in the PBA Philippine Cup on Friday.

    The Road Warriors scored the game's first 11 points to set the tone of the lopsided game at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

    See Alex Cabagnot set for Terrafirma return in Commissioner's Cup

    Yousef Taha briefly stopped the bleeding for the Bossing at the 7:51 mark, but that proved to be the only basket Blackwater would make the rest of the period.

    The first quarter ended at 31-2 in favor of the Road Warriors.

    NLEX evened its record at 5-5 while putting an end to its three-game skid and moved up in the standings at seventh place.

    Blackwater meanwhile, was denied anew of an outright playoffs berth following its third straight loss for a 5-4 record.

    Don Trollano

