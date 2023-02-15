Toyota's fabled PBA team marks 50th anniversary with grand reunion

FORMER players of the fabled Toyota Super Corollas gather on Saturday for a night of reminiscing to mark the golden anniversary of the founding of one of the greatest teams in Philippine basketball history.

Gil Cortez, the PBA's first Rookie of the Year awardee in 1976 and chief organizer of the grand reunion, said Super Corollas based both locally and overseas will be attendance - 50 years to the day the team was founded by Dante Silverio.

Silverio, the Corollas' longest-serving coach, and the former players will be joined by friends, media and supporters of the team that won nine PBA championships - still the sixth most in the pro league's history - in a memorable decade-long run from 1973 in the Micaa to its shock disbandment in 1983.

Along the way, the Super Corollas forged a great rivalry with the Crispa Redmanizers and became the home of future legends like Robert 'Sonny' Jaworski, Mon Fernandez, Francis Arnaiz, Abe King, and Arnie Tuadles.

Cortez said several former players have already confirmed their attendance, among them four-time PBA MVP Fernandez, Chito Loyzaga, Ompong Segura, Pol Herrera, Emer Legaspi, Ed Camus, and overseas-based Nat Canson.

He declined to reveal the full list and played coy when asked if US-based Arnaiz and Jaworski, or his representative, will be around.

"I'm sure it will be a night of fun and laughter," said Cortez.