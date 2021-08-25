KIEFER Ravena's basketball journey takes on a new leap as he left for Japan early Wednesday morning for the start of his B. League campaign.

SPIN.ph sources confirmed the departure of the 27-year-old guard for the Japanese capital before proceeding to Shiga, where he will suit up for the Lakestars.

Ravena no longer joined the NLEX Road Warriors when they left for Pampanga last Monday for the restart of the PBA Philippine Cup by September.

NLEX team official Ronald Dulatre did confirm Ravena's departure for Japan but said it was to process his visa/immigration and other B. League requirements. But once he completes the requirements, Ravena will return to the country and complete his stint with the Road Warriors.

"He will fly to Japan to process all requirements since the Japan government set a deadline for all imports entry," said Dulatre.

"After completing all requirements, he will comeback here to play the remaining games of NLEX."

No definite date has been set for Ravena's return owing to the challenging quarantine protocols.

"But we expect him to be back once all his B. League requirements are done," added Dulatre.

The Road Warriors currently hold an even 2-2 slate prior to the month-long Philippine Cup break.

