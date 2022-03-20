PBA will miss Alaska and the values it stood for, says Cariaso

ALASKA coach Jeff Cariaso is proud to be part of a PBA team that instilled a lot of values in individuals who became part of the organization over the years.

Cariaso said the PBA will definitely miss Alaska and what the organization stood for over the past 35 seasons. Alaska became known for its ‘We Not Me’ culture and winning with integrity built by the team’s owner Wilfred Uytengsu.

“Even if they were part of the organization or not, I think they know that the PBA will miss Alaska,” Cariaso told reporters after the Aces’ final game in the PBA. “That just shows the kind of organization Alaska is and that’s something that we are proud of.”

Alaska’s stay in the PBA officially ended on Saturday when it lost to NLEX, 96-80, in their Governors Cup quarterfinal. A short tribute was held with players and staff getting a chance to say goodbye to loyal supporters at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Fabled franchise

Although the campaign didn't end with a 15th title for the franchise, Cariaso said he prefers to look at the positive side of being part of the organization, and he hopes that the team’s culture will rub off on everyone else.

“So many things run through my mind,” said Cariaso, a part of Alaska's 1996 grand slam team. “Just the history of Alaska, and how I developed and grew not only as a player, as an assistant coach, and now a head coach, but really as a person.”

“I like to focus there and mention that a lot of good people, a lot of great people have come through this organization and it was stemming from the leadership of Boss Fred and the coaches that were here that continued that culture.

“That’s why Alaska is special. That’s why Alaska is always going to be part of me. I grew up here. I feel like everything that I’ve become is because of the teachings and how we did things here,” said Cariaso.

