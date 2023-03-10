COLUMN: PBA turns on the charm in the provinces - and it's working

CHICAGO - If you need more proof that PBA players are generally good dudes, you don't have to go farther than IloIlo, where the All-Star weekend festivities are being held at suburban Passi city.

Last night, three of the league's finest went to have dinner at Bigby's Cafe and Restaurant at SM City and conducted themselves in a manner befitting astute ambassadors.

Fresh off his stint at the EASL in Japan, TnT gunner Roger Pogoy feasted on a plate of caesar salad and two orders of tuna belly. The Talisay, Cebu native and Gilas mainstay resisted the rice temptation and gorged on some mashed potatoes instead.

After footing the P1,045 tab plus a generous tip, Pogoy happily took pictures with fans who waited for him outside.

R.R. wasn't the only one playing super nice on Thursday night.

Just as Bigby's was about to close, San Miguel Berrmen CJ Perez and Marcio Lassiter walked in and the glow of their combined 10 championships and eight All-Star appearances immediately lit up the room.

The big and small Beermen combo had a large spread consisting of gambas, kimmy beef, tapa bai and a full basket of chicken. It was a king's bonanza worth just P1,685.

In between bites, CJ and Marcio were solicited for photo-ops and selfies and they didn't mind at all, merrily clicking away.

Don't be fooled by their on-court tenacity. Off-court, CJ, Marcio and Roger are good peeps all around.

While they might think their kind gestures are not a big deal, it had left an indelible mark on many PBA fans who have worshipped them from afar.

And this ritual, which uplifts hearts, is part of what makes sports great.

Bigby's owner Bep Chavez regrets not being at the restaurant when the likable trio popped in because he wouldn't have allowed them to pay for anything. And the offer stands to any PBA player in town.

Rechelle Tuares the owner of restaurant chain Pares University in Iloilo, is offering free meals to PBA players in town. Its their way of saying thank you to the league.

Whoever hatched the idea, I assume it is Kume Marcial, deserves a medal for bringing the All-Star event to Iloilo.

Job well done, PBA.