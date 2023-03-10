Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Adrian Wong wins MVP honors as Team Greats wins RSJ All-Star Game

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    adrian wong pba all star game
    PHOTO: jerome ascano

    PASSI CITY – Team Greats defeated Team Stalwarts, 158-138, on Friday in the Rookies Sophomores Juniors Game during the PBA All-Star Weekend at the City of Passi Arena in Iloilo.

    Adrian Wong of Magnolia led the Richard Del Rosario-coached Team Greats, scoring 18 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to get the nod as MVP.

    adrian wong pba rising stars

    Wong made most of the damage against the Team Stalwarts coached by Caloy Garcia, the assistant coach of his former team Rain or Shine where he spent his first two seasons with before moving to Magnolia.

    It was a competitive ballgame all throughout unitl Team Greats pulled away in the final quarter with a run which Wong punctuated with a three-point dunk to the delight of the fans.

