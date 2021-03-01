PBA staff to get Press Corps recognition for successful bubble season

THE entire staff of the PBA will be given a special citation during the PBA Press Corps Awards Night for the successful mounting the league’s bubble last year in Clark.

The 17-man personnel led by deputy commissioner Eric Castro will be recognized for their work to ensure the safe and smooth staging of the Philippine Cup last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The awards ceremony organized by scribes covering the PBA beat will be held on March 7 in a virtual setting at the TV5 Media Center. It will be aired the following day over PBA Rush on Cignal TV.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Outstanding Coach of the Bubble, Mr. Executive, and President’s Award will also be handed out in the event.

Already announced over the past days was the winner of the Top Bubble D-Fender in Justin Chua of Phoenix Super LPG.

Chua, Calvin Abueva, Chris Ross, Mark Barroca, and Christian Standhardinger won the All Bubble D-Fenders, RJ Jazul captured the Mr. Quality Minutes, and CJ Perez claimed the Scoring Champion award.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Aaron Black, Arvin Tolentino, Roosevelt Adams, Barkley Ebona, and Renzo Subido took spots in the All-Rookie Team, while Game 5 of the Philippine Cup semifinals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco was adjudged as the Game of the Bubble.