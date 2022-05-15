This is how the first round of PBA Rookie Draft will likely go

THE PBA Season 47 draft has suddenly become a breeze for Blackwater, but perplexing for the rest of the teams.

With the absence of top prospects Justine Baltazar and Sedrick Barefield, and prominent names such as Jason Brickman, Ricci Rivero, Juan Gomez De Liano, Dwight Ramos, and Kobe Paras opting not to join this year’s proceedings, Fil-Am Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser emerged as the consensus choice as the best bet for the season’s top rookie pick.

Unless a major, major development comes between now and the 4 p.m. draft set at Robinson’s Place Manila, the brother of TNT Tropang Giga guard Matt Ganuelas-Rosser is poised to head the rookie class of 2021.

SPIN.ph comes up with a mini-mock draft of which player goes to which team at least for the first round of a draft many describes as too shallow in terms of talent and star value.

1 - BLACKWATER – The Bossing made the draft a bit anti-climactic as the team has been vocal about making the 6-foot-7 Ganuelas-Rosser as the season’s top overall pick. The withdrawal of Baltazar and Barefield’s failure to secure his physical passport made everything moot and academic for Blackwater. Initially, the team was torn between Ganuelas-Rosser, a top defensive presence in the middle who’s coming off a bronze medal finish with Limitless App in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, and Barefield, the 25-year-old guard who’s been highly spoke about following his G League stint where he averaged 9.0 points on 39 percent shooting from three-point range while playing with the Oklahoma City Blue.

2 - TERRAFIRMA – The Dyip were supposed to take Barefield should the Bossing pass up on him, the Fil-Am guard having close affiliation with Terrafirma guard Alex Cabagnot and FilAm Nation head Cris Gopez, or take Ganuelas-Rosser if Blackwater goes for Barefield. But the sudden turn of events had the Dyip looking at the next available talent physically at No. 2 which is be Arellano big man Justin Arana, who led the NCAA in rebounding this season. At the same time, failure to acquire a talent in the mold of Barefield in this year’s draft might also force the Dyip to consider Fil-Am Jeremiah Gray - a gamble that may pay off in the future considering the 6-foot-5 guard is currently recovering from an ACL injury.

3-4 - CONVERGE – Arana was high on the list of the FiberXers, whose third and fourth picks they acquired from the purchase of the Alaska franchise. In the event the Dyip lands Arana, the newest PBA team is looking at a pair of big men in JM Calma and Jeo Ambohot. Calma has worked out with the team in a possible reunion with fellow San Sebastian Stags RK Ilagan and Allyn Bulanadi, while Ambohot, who plays for NCAA champion Letran, is a good fall back in case center Abu Tratter and Converge fail to agree on a new contract. The FiberXers are also looking at drafting Gray, but wanting outright results in their maiden PBA conference, it doesn’t make sense to wait for the availability of the explosive guard, who won’t be coming over to play until the Commissioner’s Cup in January next year.

5 - RAIN OR SHINE – the Elasto Painters may be looking at Fil-Am high-leaper Tyrus Hill to complement veteran and ageing team captain Gabe Norwood or possibly, Hill’s former Adamson and La Salle teammate Kurt Lojera, who was part of the Mythical Team in the recently-concluded Draft Combine. Should Converge pass up on Calma and opted for an Arana-Ambohot combo, Rain or Shine might take on the 6-foot-6 Calma.

6 - NORTHPORT - Hands down, the Batang Pier would go for the 6-foot-7 Ambohot at No. 6 if he’s still available, the lanky big man having played for NorthPort team manager Bonnie Tan at Letran. Unfortunately, the team may not get its hands on Ambohot by the time it takes its turn. In need of a big man especially with the issue on Greg Slaughter yet to be resolved, the team may opt to take a look at 6-foot-6 Letran back-up center Christian Fajarito or another Knight in Daryl Pascual.

7 - NLEX – The Road Warriors are actually loaded in every position, but should be looking to add another guard to its backcourt in Ateneo team captain Gian Mamuyac in a possible reunion with teammate Matt Nieto. The clutch shooting guard is also considered among the best backcourt defenders in the UAAP, a quality which usually thrives under the system of coach Yeng Guiao.

8 - BARANGAY GINEBRA – During the Draft Combine, coach Tim Cone mentioned the Kings will be looking at the best available talent still left when they pick at No. 8 regardless of position. But he did say the team is also looking at their 3x3 players who applied for the draft without mentioning any names. But obviously, former La Salle player Encho Serrano was the Kings’ 3x3 standout, who went out of his way and claimed the Finals MVP in the mini-tournament held at the end of the two-day Combine. Shooting guard Jolo Go is also a consideration especially with the Kings needing to shore up their platoon of shooters with young and fresh talent.

9 - BLACKWATER – Coach Ariel Vanguardia said he needs a 3 guy with great size at this pick, and Javi Gomez De Liano or a Shaun Ildefonso best fit those quality of players he is looking for.

10 -. RAIN OR SHINE - The Elasto Painters’ pick at No. 10 depends on who they get at No. 5. Should the team selects Calma early, it may opt for a wingman in Letran’s Ato Ular, a Mythical Team selection in the last Combine, or perhaps Mark Dyke of De La Salle.

11 . BLACKWATER – A back-up at the 4 spot is what the Bossing are looking for this pick and under their radar could possibly be Keith Zaldivar of Adamson.

12. - MAGNOLIA – The Hotshots are also another team that is loaded with talent. But seldom do they find themselves owning a first round pick that coach Chito Victolero is looking at a few prospects still available at this point which he said the team could use in the future, perhaps the likes of Jayson David, Tyler Tio, Jhonard Clarito, or even an Allen Mina.

