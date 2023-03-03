All eyes on Danny I as Converge takes on Meralco before Ginebra-Phoenix match

DOES he still have it?

All eyes will be on the legendary Danny Ildefonso as he makes his PBA comeback Friday for Converge which goes up against Meralco in the curtain raiser of a Governors' Cup doubleheader at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

PBA schedule today March 3

Converge vs Meralco

The FiberXers made a stunning move Thursday when they included the 46-year-old Ildefonso as part of their active roster, eight years after the two-time MVP retired from the game.

Until unretiring, Ildefonso served as one of coach Aldin Ayo's deputies at Converge.

While the 3pm match serves as his comeback game, Ildefonso is also going up against Meralco, the last team he played for before hanging his jersey in 2015.

Interesting to note, too seeing Ildefonso playing alongside his Converge proteges in rookie Justin Arana and Barkley Ebona.

It remains to be seen though how Ildefonso could bolster the bid of the FiberXers, who already booked a berth in the quarterfinals with a 6-3 record, but are seeking to finish within the Top 4 for a twice-to-beat advantage.

Meralco is likewise seeking the same thing with its 5-4 record, although it's two-game winning streak came to halt after a 112-107 loss to reigning champion Barangay Ginebra the last time.

Barangay Ginebra vs Phoenix

A Top 4 finish at the end of the eliminations is also in the agenda of the Kings, who currently sit at solo third with a 5-2 record.

But they will be up against a streaking Phoenix side, which has suddenly come alive in the homestretch of the elimnations.

The Fuel Masters have won their last three games to put themselves in a better position for the remaining quarterfinals berth at 4-5.

A win in the 5:45 p.m match will formally clinch a quarterfinals slot for Phoenix, and eliminate Rain or Shine (2-7) in the running.