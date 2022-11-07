PBA says ref correct in not calling foul in final seconds of Ginebra-SMB game

THE PBA stood by with the decision of the referees to not call a foul in the final moments of Sunday’s game between Barangay Ginebra and San Miguel.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said there was no foul on the last possession of the game. San Miguel import Devon Scott claimed he was fouled by Barangay Ginebra's Scottie Thompson which led to the Beermen losing the ball, and the Gin Kings winning the game, 97-96.

No sanctions were given to any referee assigned to the Ginebra-SMB match, SPIN.ph learned, unlike in Friday’s match between Meralco and Bay Area where a referee is facing a possible suspension for missing an eight-second violation during the crucial part of the match.

Sunday’s clash between Ginebra and San Miguel was highlighted by Thompson draining a left corner three with 4.8 seconds left to pick up a one-point victory.

However, Scott and Chris Ross expressed their dismay over what they felt was a foul when Thompson successfully forced a turnover on Scott to clinch the victory.

When interviewed by reporters, Scott said there was no doubt in his mind that Thompson fouled him.

“Honestly, the last possession, I played a lot of basketball in different places. That’s a foul anywhere else in the world,” said Scott. “There’s no way in the world of basketball any player can just run through any player to get the basketball and not be a foul.”

“Don’t get me wrong. It was our fault that we are in this position. I should have been better down the stretch and made it to where we are not in that position in a back-and-forth game. I should have been better,” said Scott.

On the other hand, Ross took to Twitter in posing a question “Who is getting suspended this game?”

