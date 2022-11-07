Chris Ross poses question on referee suspension after SMB heartbreaker

CHRIS Ross took it one notch up by suggesting a game official could be suspended again after a foul wasn’t called in the final play of Barangay Ginebra’s 97-96 come-from-behind win against defending PBA Commissioner’s Cup champion San Miguel on Sunday night.

The veteran guard on Twitter posed the question ‘Who is getting suspended this game?’ shortly after the thrilling match at the Smart Araneta Coliseum where the Kings completed a comeback from 19 points down to steal the game away from the Beermen.

The reaction was obviously a knock on the suspension meted by the PBA office to referee Jerry Narandan for failing to call an obvious eight-second violation against Meralco in the dying seconds of its game against Bay Area Dragons last Friday.

See: PBA to punish ref for missing eight-second violation on Meralco vs Bay Area

The Bolts went on to win the game, 92-89, to the frustration of Dragons coach Brian Goorjian.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Ross thought there was a foul committed by Scottie Thompson, who appeared to have bumped off San Miguel’s Devon Scott that caused the import to fall on the floor and lose the Beermen’s possession, the ball eventually being picked up by Justin Brownlee to preserve the Ginebra win.

Watch Now

Ginebra adds to San Miguel's woes. PHOTO: jerome ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The non-call in question came just after Thompson hit a clutch corner three to give the Kings a one-point lead.

The Beermen then sued for timeout to set up Scott at the post, only to be hampered by Ginebra’s defense that credited Thompson of stealing the ball.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The win came exactly two weeks after the Kings similarly posted a huge comeback to beat rival Magnolia, 103-97.

The Kings improved to 5-2 overall with their third straight victory for solo fourth place, while dealing the Beermen a 3-4 record.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.