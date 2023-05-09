PBA board battle looms as Pineda appointment as Converge governor rejected

A PBA board crisis looms after the league's policy making body rejected the bid of Converge to install Dennis 'Delta' Pineda as its team governor, sources told SPIN.ph.

The decision was made during the PBA board's regular meeting on Tuesday, although no official announcement has been made so far.

Pineda, who is the governor of Pampanga, was named Converge's representative to the PBA board last month in lieu of former commissioner Chito Salud.

However, it was later learned that the Converge appointment needed a majority vote from the PBA to become official.

No ballot was revealed but sources bared the decision did not sit well with both Pineda and the franchise owned by Dennis Anthony Uy.

One source told SPIN.ph that Converge has no plan to remove Pineda as team governor.

Prior to his appointment as board governor, Pineda served as consultant and later team manager of Converge after it acquired the former Alaska franchise.