PBA preview: What to look forward to in Game 6

GAME Six is finally a go after the scheduled match-up between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco was postponed due to a fire that broke out at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The scene shifts to the SM Mall of Asia Arena where Barangay Ginebra will looking to use the venue as a coronation stage once more. Meralco, on the other hand, is eyeing to send the series to the Philippine Arena on Sunday for Game Seven.

Here’s a recap of Game Five where Ginebra won, 115-110, and a few things to look forward to in Game Six.

Ginebra vs Meralco Game 6 preview

WILL POSTPONEMENT AFFECT BOTH TEAMS?

Game Six was moved after a fire broke out at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum, giving both teams four days to rest and recover for the critical match-up.

WILL THERE BE A GAME SEVEN?

Both teams are an even 1-1 in Game Sixes with Ginebra taking 2016 on a game-winner by Justin Brownlee with Meralco getting 2017 at the Philippine Arena. The Gins only needed five matches to beat the Bolts in their 2019 affair, with the title clincher held, incidentally, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

BROWNLEE, SCOTTIE CONTINUE TO PRODUCE

Meralco still has not found an answer against Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson, who continued their strong play as the finals goes deep.

Brownlee registered 40 points and 11 rebounds for the Gins in Game Five, while Thompson accumulated 19 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists. Thompson also delivered the biggest play of the match with an offensive rebound and three, enabling Ginebra to grab a 105-97 lead.

WHO CAN STOP THE GINEBRA SHOCKTROOPERS?

It has not been all Brownlee and Thompson in this finals. Christian Standhardinger has been making an impact in the series, and in Game Five, he nailed two back-to-back field goals that arrested a late run by Meralco. Standhardinger is averaging 14.6 points and 8.8 rebounds in the series.

TONY BISHOP SLOW START

Meralco import Tony Bishop had 30 points and 15 rebounds, but actually had a slow start in Game Five with only four points and shot 2-of-9 from the field. Meralco coach Norman Black admitted Bishop’s early struggles affected the play of the Bolts. Can Bishop play consistently in Game Six?

AARON BLACK CAREER-HIGH

The loss spoiled another career effort of Aaron Black, who made a career-high 25 points in Game Five. He shattered his previous best mark of 24 in Game Two. Both games, however, ended up in defeats.

THEY SAID IT

Tim Cone: “Our guys made big shots, made big plays. They scored 115 points against a really, really good Meralco defense. They are the best defensive team in the league and we still had 115 points. That really tells you something about how well we shot the ball… I’m fortunate. I got a team who understands things. They’ve been through the wars. They are veterans. Even though Scottie is still young but he has been through so many of these things before. They really know how to settle down and think the game through.”

Norman Black: “It takes four wins to win a championship. They’ve only won three games. Obviously, I’m not giving up. My players aren’t giving up. We still have a chance to tie the series… Obviously, rotational defense is really, really important. We just seemed to be one rotation late a lot of times. We have to work on that. They only have three wins. We win on Wednesday, we tie the series.”

CHRIS BANCHERO HEALTH SITUATION

Meralco coach Norman Black revealed that Chris Banchero is still feeling the effects of an injury he suffered during the Magnolia series. Banchero has only scored two points each of the four out of the five games of the finals.

