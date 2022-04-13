PBA preview: What to look out for in Game Four

MERALCO defeated Ginebra, 83-74, in Game Three where defense was the story. The Bolts regain the lead in the series, and will eye a commanding 3-1 advantage on Wednesday, 6 p.m. before the finals takes a brief respite for the Holy Week.

Ginebra vs Meralco Game 4 preview

Here’s what happened in Game Three, and a few things to look out for in Game Four.

MERALCO DEFENSE

Will the Bolts continue their stellar defense against the Kings? In Game Three, Meralco limited Ginebra to the lowest points in the conference. The Kings may have shot 63 percent from two-point range, but was only 4-of-32 from threes (12 percent).

HISTORY

The Bolts may have a 2-1 lead in the series, but history hasn’t been good for them in this situation. Meralco also had the same advantage in the 2016 finals only for Ginebra to win the next three games on its way to the championship. Will it be the same story for Meralco this year?

BROWNLEE LIMITED IN GAME 3

Justin Brownlee actually had an all-around game in Game Three with 19 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and six blocks. But Ginebra sorely missed Brownlee’s three-pointers, hitting just 1-of-10 from the perimeter. Meralco definitely expects a big bounce back from the Ginebra import.

BISHOP OFFENSE

Tony Bishop led the offensive attack of Meralco in Game Three, finishing with 30 points and 16 rebounds. Bishop, Chris Newsome, and Allein Maliksi scored all the 21 points of the Bolts in the fourth in the victory.

THEY SAID IT

Tim Cone: “We panicked down the stretch and we obviously didn’t hit shots. We got a little bit selfish and we’re not moving the ball.”It took a lot to win Game 2, we just didn’t have enough down the stretch in Game 3. And I worried about that from the beginning of the game.”

Norman Black: “I guess even Tony will have to give a lot of credit to Cliff Hodge because he did a great job defensively tonight. If he will guard another five minutes, I don’t know whether he will finish the game. It’s just a matter of getting some stops and trying to hold on as long as we could.”

MALIKSI BOUNCE-BACK

Allein Maliksi made up for his scoreless outing in Game Two, scoring seven of his 10 points in the key fourth quarter for Meralco. Meralco needs Maliksi’s offense in this series in order to be in contention for the title.

WHO WILL WIN BPC, BEST IMPORT?

Before Game Four, the PBA will announce the winners of the Best Import and Best Player of the Conference award. Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson are one of the strong contenders for the awards, with Tony Bishop also being one of the candidates for the Best Import plum.

WILL JAPETH PLAY?

All eyes will now be on Japeth Aguilar for Barangay Ginebra, with head coach Tim Cone previously saying that the versatile big man will most likely play on Wednesday for Game Four after a calf injury. But if he plays, will Aguilar play a big role in essentially a must-win game for the Gins?

