PBA plans to use same selection process in next All-Star Games

COMMISSIONER Willie Marcial said the PBA has no plans to change the process of selecting the players for the All-Star Game amidst mixed reactions to the result.

“Ever since, para sa mga fans ‘to,” said Marcial. “Kahit sa susunod na taon, fans pa rin ang boboto.”

For this year’s selection process for the exhibition contest in Iloilo, all 24 players in the All-Star Game were determined purely through fan voting online and at the game venues with the top two serving as team captains. All 10 players for the Rookies/Sophomores/Juniors game were also determined through fan vote.

Marcial said the PBA plans to use the same type of selection process in future editions of the All-Star Game.

Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson, players from Barangay Ginebra, were the top vote getters and earned spots as team captains. Tim Cone, also of the Gin Kings, and Yeng Guiao of Rain or Shine were voted as the coaches by the fans.

Marcial added the All-Star Game could change formats along the way, but added the fans will be very much part of the selection.

“Puwedeng mag-iba ang format. North vs. South. Gilas (vs. PBA) All-Star, tapos eto, mga fans pa rin. Para sa fans ang All-Star na ito,” said Marcial.

