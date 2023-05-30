Noy Baclao battling for roster spot at injury-riddled San Miguel

DUBAI — Will there be a San Miguel homecoming for Noy Baclao?

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft has been tapped by the Beermen as part of their roster in the ongoing PBA On Tour.

The veteran forward was not re-signed by Meralco at the end of the 47th season, thus becoming an unrestricted free agent.

As it turned out, San Miguel's regular lineup has been depleted by injuries, forcing them to tap the service of Baclao for the two-month long pre-season tournament.

"Puro injured Kasi yung mga players namin kaya kinuha muna namin siya," said San Miguel Beer governor Robert Non.

“Pero tryouts pa lang yun. Tingnan namin kung paano siya mag-perform.”

Baclao suited up for the SMC franchise when it still carried the Petron Blaze banner.

He played for the Boosters for just one season in 2011-12, but was part of the team that won the Governors Cup against the grand slam-seeking TNT

