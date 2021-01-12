PBA says DOJ, BI docs still needed for 2021 draft despite relaxing other rules

THE PBA maintained Fil-foreigners applying for the coming draft will still need to comply with the requirements previously asked of them in recent years.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the draft rules that applies to Fil-foreigners over the past years particularly the Department of Justice (DOJ) affirmation and Bureau of Immigration (BI) certification requirement still stands for this year’s draft.

This despite the league relaxing some of the requirements to Fil-foreigners such as the PBA D-League games cap due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dapat mag-submit pa rin sila ng DOJ at BI para sure. As of now, ‘yun pa ang stand ng board,” said Marcial on Monday.

Fil-foreign applicants have until January 27 to complete their requirements for the draft, but agent Charlie Dy recently said that his players in Jason Brickman, Brandon Rosser, and Jeremiah Grey still lack the pertinent papers particularly the DOJ and BI requirements.

Unless the PBA makes a last-minute change to their policies, Brickman, Rosser, and Grey could miss the draft due to the absence of those documents even though they were some of the aspirants that submitted their applications early.

Most recently, Brickman, Rosser, and Grey saw action for San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in the Asean Basketball League but their campaign was cut short after the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DOJ and BI documents are a few of the papers required for Fil-foreigners to be submitted to the league as part of its safeguards in the light of the ‘Fil-Sham’ controversy in the early 2000s. The DOJ and BI certifications have also been the papers that are said to also be tedious to obtain.

