PBA games washed out by ‘Paeng’ slated for Dec. 2 playdate

THE PBA Commissioner’s Cup doubleheader postponed due to severe tropical storm Paeng has been scheduled for a Dec. 2 playdate at the Philsports Arena.

The twinbill will have defending champion San Miguel Beer taking on the Meralco Bolts at 3 p.m. followed by the Rain or Shine-Magnolia Hotshots tussle at 5:45 p.m.

It was originally slated to be played last Oct. 29 at Ynares Center Antipolo, but the league decided to call it off after Signal no. 3 was raised in Metro Manila, Rizal, and nearby provinces due to strong winds and rain brought by Paeng.

The postponement was the second this conference for the PBA after likewise calling off its Sept. 25 games at the Mall of Asia Arena due to Super Typhoon Karding.

Ironically, Meralco was also scheduled to play that same day against NLEX, while the main game featured Barangay Ginebra against Converge.

The matches have since been moved to Nov. 30 at the Philsports Arena.

