San Miguel holds off NLEX to snap out of two-game losing streak

SAN Miguel returned to its winning ways on Sunday, defeating NLEX, 124-116, in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Devon Scott played his best game since coming over as SMB’s third import, finishing with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

Vic Manuel added 22 points and Marcio Lassiter 22, including 18 in the first quarter to set the tone for the win that snapped the Beermen's two-game losing skid.

With Lassiter showing the way early, the Beermen led, 43-35, in the first quarter, and eventually grabbed a 15-point lead, 52-37, the largest of the match.

Scott had 10 points in the final canto including two free throws in an 8-0 run that increased the lead to 120-109 and finally put NLEX away.

The Beermen, now 2-3, won for the first time since June Mar Fajardo suffered a throat injury that will keep him out for three more weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“It’s a matter of mindset for the players because it was tough for us to replace an import. There’s a lot of adjustment and winning without June Mar. ‘Yung impact talaga ni June Mar is really big because the morale is very low at that time,” said San Miguel coach Leo Austria.

Watch Now

“I kept on telling them that we need to fight because there’s no more June Mar. We can’t dwell on him,” said Austria.

San Miguel endured a big performance by NLEX import Earl Clark, who scored 40 points. Justin Chua also had 23 points and Don Trollano added 21 points as the Road Warriors dropped to 3-3.

The scores:

San Miguel 124 – Scott 26, Lassiter 22, Manuel 22, Perez 16, Cruz 15, Tautuaa 14, Herndon 6, Ross 3, Enciso 0, Brondial 0.

NLEX 116 – Clark 40, Chua 23, Trollano 21, Nieto 12, Alas 10, Miranda 3, Fonacier 3, Varilla 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 2, Rosales 0.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Quarters: 43-35; 66-57; 95-90; 124-116.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.