Maliksi suspended one game, fined P75K for altercation with Ebona

ALLEIN Maliksi will miss Meralco’s PBA Governors’ Cup match against Phoenix after being meted a one-game suspension in the wake of the altercation that marred the endgame of the Bolts’ 132-129 overtime win against Converge.

The suspension takes effect on Sunday.

Maliksi was likewise fined P75,000 for holding Barkley Ebona on the neck during the incident that happened in the final six seconds of the extra period on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Ebona, whose hard tackle on Maliksi triggered the commotion, was fined P5,000 and warned of a stiffer penalty with a repeat of such incident.

