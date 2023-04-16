Cone says Ginebra giving up 21 treys to TNT truly 'embarrassing'

TIM Cone acknowledged Barangay Ginebra played so poorly in Game 4 of the PBA Governors Cup Finals he described the performance as embarrassing.

The 116-104 loss by the Kings to the TNT Tropang Giga levelled the series at two games apiece as Cone now looks forward to the finals now reduced to a best-of-three.

And certainly, Sunday’s game is something the defending champions are keen to set aside and forget.

“We just played badly today. We didn’t start the game well. We didn’t defend, we didn’t rebound,” said Cone on his way out of the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“It was disappointing in many levels. It’s embarrassing.”

The Kings shot well from the floor, hitting 54 percent of their field goals, including 50 percent from beyond the arc (15-of-30).

But the Tropang Giga shot better from three-point range, razing the Kings behind a new finals-record 21 three pointers while shooting 48 percent from distance.

The Kings were also beaten in second chance points, 18-10, and were outscored on the bench, 30-17.

They only led once at 3-0, before the Tropang Giga took over the game, which they led by as many as 23 points (48-25).

“We hit 3s, too. But we didn’t defend. That’s what I’m talking. I’m not talking about shooting, I’m talking about defending,” said Cone, whose team hit 18 three-pointers in a 117-102 win in Game 3.

As badly as his team played, the champion coach is moving forward to the next game.

“It’s one game. It’s a series. We’re tied now and it becomes a best-of-three,” said Cone.

“We’ll get ready for Wednesday,” he added, referring to Game 5 also to be played at the Big Dome.