MAGNOLIA boosted its frontline after acquiring big man Abu Tratter from Converge in a trade consummated on Friday.

Magnolia acquires Abu Tratter

The FiberXers also packaged slam dunk champion David Murrell as part of the trade in exchange for the Hotshots' Adrian Wong and the team's first-round pick for the coming draft.

The trade has been approved by the Commissioner's Office.

