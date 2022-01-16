Caperal agent explains why contract talks with Ginebra have stalled

BARANGAY Ginebra already began contract talks with back-up big man Prince Caperal until the PBA ordered a stop to all the games of the Governors’ Cup, and subsequently, to all team scrimmages and practices as well.

Marvin Espiritu, who represents the 28-year-old Caperal, said that’s all there is right now between the two parties as negotiations have stalled following the rise in cases of COVID-19 the past two weeks of 2022.

“Yung lang ang masasabi kong factual talaga kasi nothing deep pa talaga because inabutan nga ng surge (nung COVID),” said Espiritu. “Pero the fact na nagkaroon na ng opening talks between (Ginebra team manager) Rayboy Rodriguez and Prince Caperal, although nung nagkaroon na ng surge, everything stopped.”

The 6-foot-7 Caperal is part of the 2014 rookie batch who’s the first group of players eligible to become unrestricted free agents beginning this year.

A product of Arellano University, Caperal was a second-round pick (No. 17 overall) by NorthPort Batang Pier eight years ago.

Two members of that draft class in Rodney Brondial and John Pinto already availed of their right and found takers in the market, with Brondial going to San Miguel and Pinto signing with Barangay Ginebra.

Unfinished contract

Unlike the two, Caperal still has an existing contract with the Kings.

“Ongoing pa yung contract niya. Hindi pa siya officially expired. Hindi siya December 31 (expiration),” said Espiritu.

The new contract negotiations will be the first for Caperal since his breakout season last year in the Philippine Cup bubble in Clark, Pampanga where he played a major role in Ginebra winning its first all-Filipino championship in 13 years.

Caperal averaged 7.8 points including a high 42 percent shooting from three-point range and 3.9 rebounds in taking over the place vacated by Greg Slaughter, who during that time took on a one-year sabbatical from basketball.

The three-time champion played so well during the lone conference of the 46th season that he was good enough to be voted as the year’s Most Improved Player.

