PBA break allows Paul Harris, Olu Ashaolu injuries to heal

THE suspension of the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup has allowed imports like Paul Harris and Olu Ashaolu to recover from their injuries.

Phoenix Super LPG coach Topex Robinson revealed that Harris is already on the road to recovery after sustaining a hamstring injury in their Christmas Day game against NLEX.

“As of now, he is cleared to do rehab and hopefully, will be able to play pag-resume ng conference,” said Robinson.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Phoenix is so confident that the 35-year-old Harris will be able to play come the resumption of the conference that the team isn't even looking for a stand-by replacement, the coach said.

Ashaolu, meanwhile, has also recovered after missing most of the second half of their 98-75 win over Blackwater last December 22.

Strained calf

“Olu did slightly strain his calf during our last game. The postponement of games did allow him to rest and rehab properly,” said Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso.

Continue reading below ↓

“He has fully recovered and is feeling great,” Cariaso added.

Harris is averaging 17.6 points and 12.0 rebounds in his return to the PBA with Phoenix this conference, but played for only three minutes in their 102-93 win over NLEX due to the injury.

More than the statistics, it's the intangibles that he brings to the table that have helped Phoenix’s 3-2 win-loss campaign.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Alaska also has a 3-2 slate thanks to Ashaolu, who like Harris is also returning to the PBA after he suited up for NLEX previously.

The 33-year-old Ashaolu has averaged 19.8 points and 11.6 rebounds for Alaska through five games.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.