Topex hopes for best as Paul Harris nurses 'tricky' leg injury

PAUL Harris missed majority of Phoenix Super LPG after going down with an injury against NLEX on Christmas Day.

Paul Harris injury update

Harris played only two minutes and 38 seconds and sat in the first quarter in the Fuel Masters’ 102-93 win over the Road Warriors after he decided not to return as a precautionary measure.

“At the start of the game, he felt something. May masakit sa calf or sa paa niya and it feels kinda tricky,” said Phoenix coach Topex Robinson. “He pulled himself out and he just said, he doesn’t think he can play 100 percent.”

“He doesn’t really want to let us down and said he would rather sit down and check on it first before playing,” said Robinson.

Fortunately for Phoenix, the locals stepped up for the Fuel Masters with Matthew Wright leading the team with 23 points while converting six threes.

Robinson said it is still too early to speculate on whether the injury would affect the team in the long run.

“As early as that first quarter, I guess our team manager Mr. Paolo Bugia, that’s his job to really look at the options. Obviously, we are still hoping that he is going to be okay but we also have to be realistic that it might be something that he might not continue to play for us.”

“Whatever it is, I guess we just want to enjoy this moment and let tomorrow take care of itself. Hopefully, he is going to be okay. I guess the break will help us a lot. We are going to play in January. Having those long days is something that we could see if Paul is fit to play in January,” said Robinson.

