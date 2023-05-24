Govs' Cup or Comm's Cup? Season 48 guest team to be discussed by PBA board

THE possible return of Bay Area Dragons, the home and away participation in the East Asia Super League (EASL), format in the coming season featuring two conferences, and a whole lot more are in the agenda of the PBA Board when it holds its annual planning session in Paris starting on Thursday.

Board chairman Ricky Vargas and commissioner Willie Marcial will preside over the three-day meeting at the Warwick Hotel in France.

A wide-array of subject matter will be discussed on the table to plot down a season that offers a two-conference format as the league adjusts its entire calendar for the country's coming campaign in the Fiba World Cup and the Asian Games.

The Board is set to decide on which import-laden conference will be retained - the Commissioner's Cup or the Governors Cup.

From there, the import height limit and the conference format will be determined including the Philippine Cup.

The Board likewise will talk about the second participation of the Bay Area Dragons after team CEO Matt Beyer expressed intentions of seeing action in the league again following a recent meeting with Marcial.

The Dragons reached the finals of the Commissioner's Cup and lost to Barangay Ginebra in the deciding Game Seven.

The Hong Kong-based team added a new spice in the league, and Marcial admitted its entry helped pave the way for what the Board considered as a banner season in this time of the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The participation of the PBA in the EASL will likewise be discussed as the regional league finally adopts its home-and-away format starting this season.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Gilas' campaign in the World Cup and Asiad are also to be tackled, along with other matters which Marcial would rather not divulge at the moment so as not to preempt what will be decided during the meeting.

Both Vargas and Marcial will be making their respective reports before the Board on the season that was which saw three different teams in San Miguel, Barangay, and TNT emerging champions.