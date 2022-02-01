Chot says fielding TNT in February qualifiers 'one of the options'

NEWLY-APPOINTED Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes is now looking at options, including the possibility of fielding his mother team TNT in the first window of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup qualifiers.

Reyes said having Tropang GIGA players in the Gilas roster is being considered as he maps out his plans in his return to the national team - three years after a controversial parting of ways.

“That’s one of the options,” said Reyes, referring to TNT playing in the first window this month, in a brief chat on Tuesday in his first official day as Gilas coach.

Reyes was tapped to take over from Tab Baldwin, who has been on top of the program of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) in the lead-up to the World Cup where the team has an automatic spot as host.

It will be Reyes’ third stint with the national team, his initial run being part of the Gilas squad that finished runner-up to Iran in the 2013 Fiba Asia Championhip and made a historic return to the World Cup in Spain back in 2014.

World Cup qualifiers loom

The appointment though comes just a few weeks before the qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup begins with the February window which the country will host at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Gilas is guaranteed a spot in the 2023 World Cup field and is using the qualifiers as part of its preparations for the showcase.

Reyes said that, at the moment, there are no plans to take in PBA players for Gilas as that will still need a discussion with league officials.

“No plans yet. We still have to talk with Comm. Willie,” said Reyes.

The PBA has been all out in its support to the national team, taking steps to help the program through the special Gilas draft and the lending of players for Gilas.

