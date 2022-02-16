Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    PBA board holds emergency meeting over Alaska departure

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    Willie Marcial Al Panlilio Dickie Bachmann
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    THE PBA board is set to hold an emergency meeting as soon as possible in light of Alaska's sudden decision to leave the pro league.

    Commissioner Willie Marcial said the board will discuss the next steps the league needs to take with regards to the fabled franchise as well as its players and personnel.

    "We will have an emergency board meeting as soon as possible," said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

      Alaska team owner Fred Uytengsu and team governor Dickie Bachmann talked with Marcial and board chairman Ricky Vargas just hours before the Aces officially announced the decision to disband the team.

      Sad news

      "Nalungkot ako kanina nung nagsasalita si sir Fred (Uytengsu)," said Marcial.

      He remembered telling the Alaska owner, "This is a sad day not just for the PBA but for Philippine basketball as a whole."

      PHOTO: PBA Images

