PBA Board gives Willie Marcial new three-year deal as commissioner

PARIS – Willie Marcial earned a new three-year contract extension as PBA commissioner.

Despite still having a year left in his term, the Board of Governors gave Marcial, 61, another three-year deal during its planning session held on Friday at the Warwick Hotel here.

The new contract will have the 10th commissioner of the 48-year-old league at the helm until Season 51 (2026-2027).

The show of support was similar to the one the Board gave to Marcial in 2020 during the planning session in Milan, Italy where he was also extended to another three year term even though he still has a year left in his original contract.

“The commissioner was overwhelmingly extended to another three years,” announced Board chairman Ricky Vargas by the end of the session.





Marcial first assumed the commissionership back in 2018 when he initially took over as Officer In-Charge during a major leadership crisis that hounded the league. He was eventually appointed as commissioner.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

He rose from the ranks from being a league statistician in 1983, then worked as floor director for former TV partner Vintage Enterprises and later, as co-head of the league statistics department.

In 2003, he was appointed Media Bureau chief and special assistant to the commissioner during the time of Noli Eala.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN