Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, May 26
    FIBA

    How Gilas can have both Clarkson, Brownlee at same time, according to Vargas

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Jordan Clarkson Justin Brownlee Gilas Pilipinas
    Can Gilas have both Jordan Clarkson and Justin Brownlee?
    PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

    PARIS - Jordan Clarkson or Justin Brownlee as naturalized player of the men's national team to the FIBA World Cup?

    Jordan Clarkson or Justin Brownlee?

    If PBA Board chairman Ricky Vargas could have his way, why not have both of them play together for Gilas Pilipinas.

    "You have a beautiful scenario when you have both," stressed Vargas over lunch a day before the PBA Board holds it's annual planning session in this charming French capital.

    And how to go about it?

    Vargas suggests for Clarkson to be the national team's naturalized player and let Brownlee play as a local player if FIBA would allow it.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The Board chairman obviously is pertaining to FIBA's residency rule especially with the 35-year-old Brownlee having been a fixture in the Philippines since 2016 when he first played for Barangay Ginebra in the Governors Cup.

      "It's worth a try, di ba? Bakit hindi," said Vargas.

      "But the question is, is it possible? So that falls on the head of the SBP (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas) if that is possible."

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Can Gilas have both Jordan Clarkson and Justin Brownlee?
      PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again