How Gilas can have both Clarkson, Brownlee at same time, according to Vargas

PARIS - Jordan Clarkson or Justin Brownlee as naturalized player of the men's national team to the FIBA World Cup?

If PBA Board chairman Ricky Vargas could have his way, why not have both of them play together for Gilas Pilipinas.

"You have a beautiful scenario when you have both," stressed Vargas over lunch a day before the PBA Board holds it's annual planning session in this charming French capital.

And how to go about it?

Vargas suggests for Clarkson to be the national team's naturalized player and let Brownlee play as a local player if FIBA would allow it.

The Board chairman obviously is pertaining to FIBA's residency rule especially with the 35-year-old Brownlee having been a fixture in the Philippines since 2016 when he first played for Barangay Ginebra in the Governors Cup.

"It's worth a try, di ba? Bakit hindi," said Vargas.

"But the question is, is it possible? So that falls on the head of the SBP (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas) if that is possible."