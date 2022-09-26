PBA announces venue change for seven playdates

THE PBA Commissioner’s Cup will have some of the games being transferred back to its old haunt at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The move begins this week with all three playdates from Sept. 30 to Oct 2 originally set at the Philsports Arena in Pasig shifting to the Big Dome in Cubao.

The Sept. 30 doubleheader features NLEX vs. Blackwater and NorthPort against Meralco.

The Oct. 1 games meanwhile, will have Phoenix taking on undefeated guest team Bay Area Dragons, and Converge battling Magnolia.

Rain or Shine goes up against Terrafirma and Meralco renews its rivalry against Barangay Ginebra on Oct. 2.

Coaches Norman Black and Tim Cone clash early.

Before going to the Araneta Coliseum this weekend, the mid-season tournament will play the Wednesday games (Sept. 28) at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Other playdates affected are November 4, 5, 9, and 18.

The November 4 games will now be held at the Big Dome from Philsports, with Bay Area Dragons and Meralco Bolts, along with NorthPort and Rain or Shine seeing action.

Games the following day on the other hand, are to be played at the Ynares Center in Antipolo from Philsports and will have Converge vs. NLEX, and Terrafirma against TNT.

The playdates on Nov. 9 and 18 are now at the Big Dome from Philsports.

The twin bill on the 9th include Phoenix opposite Converge and NLEX against NorthPort.

On the 18th, it’s NLEX vs. Terrafirma and Barangay Ginebra up against Blackwater.

Other than the change in venues, there will still be games played at Philsports Arena, Mall of Asia, and Ynares Center in Antipolo.

