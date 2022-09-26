EASL's maiden home-and-away tournament cancelled

THE East Asia Super League (EASL) Season 1 home-and-away tournament won't be pushing through with its October 12 kickoff owing to ongoing COVID-19-related issues throughout the region.

The league made the announcement on Monday, or about two weeks before the season was supposed to be launched with separate games to be held in South Korea and Manila.

EASL CEO Matt Beyer said discussions are now underway for the staging instead of a 'Champions Week' tournament that will still feature the eight qualifiers.

The tournament is being eyed to be played in Manila by early 2023.

But Beyer said the tournament will be held in such a way partner leagues will carry on with their domestic leagues uninterrupted by precarious travel situations.

“Our mission remains to create the premier basketball league and entertainment experience in Asia, elevating the sport in the region. Controlling variables and operating our season in the most responsible manner reduces uncertainty for all our stakeholders as international travel throughout the region rebounds incrementally,” said the EASL CEO.

Philippine Cup champion San Miguel and runner up TNT are representing the PBA in the five-month, home-and-away meet that offers a champion's purse of $1 million.

The two Philippine-based team were supposed to kick off the Oct. 12 opening night, with the Beermen taking on Anyang KGC in South Korea, and the Tropang Giga hosting the Bay Area Dragons in Manila.

The Beermen sit in Group A with Anyang KGC, Taipeh Fubon Braves, and Ryukyu Golden Kings, while Tropang Giga are in Group B along with the Dragons, Seoul SK Knights and Utsunomiya Brex.

EASL said it will shift to its originally, anticipated home-and-away format by Fall of 2023.

