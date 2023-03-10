What you need to know about PBA All-Star Friday

ILOILO – The PBA All-Star Weekend begins on Friday with the skills challenge and the Greats vs. Stalwarts match-up to be held at the City of Passi Arena.

PBA All-Star schedule today March 10

The skills challenge is set at 3 p.m., while the Greats vs. Stalwarts – a game that will feature the league’s rookies, sophomores, and juniors – is at 5 p.m.

The skills challenge starts with the Obstacle Challenge to be competed in by big men with Beau Belga of Rain or Shine looking to defend his crown against Christian Standhardinger of Barangay Ginebra, Ato Ular of Blackwater, Justin Arana of Converge, James Laput of Magnolia, Raymond Almazan of Meralco, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser of NLEX, JM Calma of NorthPort, Larry Muyang of Phoenix, Jeepy Faundo of San Miguel, Joseph Gabayni of Terrafirma, and Dave Marcelo of TNT.

A new champion is set to be crowned with Jeremiah Gray of Ginebra, RK Ilagan of Blackwater, Jerrick Balanza of Converge, Paul Lee of Magnolia, Aaron Black of Meralco, Kevin Alas of NLEX, Arvin Tolentino of NorthPort, Tyler Tio of Phoenix, Gian Mamuyac of Rain or Shine, Marcio Lassiter of San Miguel, Juami Tiongson of Terrafirma, and RR Pogoy of TNT battling it out.

Tyrus Hill of Blackwater, David Murrell of Converge, Ganuelas-Rosser, and Chris Lalata of Phoenix will be battling in the Slam Dunk Contest. Encho Serrano of Phoenix has been included to the field following the pullout of Jamie Malonzo.

The Greats vs. Stalwarts will the first of two All-Star games this weekend.

The Stalwarts, coached by Rain or Shine assistant coach Caloy Garcia, will feature Ganuelas-Rosser, who was picked first in the draft for the game. Joshua Munzon, Encho Serrano, Anton Asistio, Tyler Tio, Shaun Ildefonso, Mike Nieto, Matt Nieto, Aris Dionisio, and Andrei Caracut round out the Greats.

“The line-up that we have, lots of run-and-gun players. In All-Star events, you usually want to see players go up and down (the court),” said Garcia.

The Richard Del Rosario-coached Greats will be led by Arana, with Ular, Black, Allyn Bulanadi, Jerrick Ahanmisi, Adrian Wong, Ilagan, Javi Gomez de Liano, and Kent Salado.

“Naging magkakampi na sila noong college ‘yung iba doon. They know each other’s games. Kailangan balikan lang nila ‘yung ginagawa nila,” said Del Rosario.

“Taga pasok lang tayo ng tao. But it’s going to be the players who will entertain the fans,” said Del Rosario.