Who Jamie Malonzo is picking to win PBA slam dunk contest

PASSI CITY - Jamie Malonzo believes it's a two-way contest for the slam dunk title of the PBA All-Star Skills Challenge on Friday.

The Barangay Ginebra sophomore is leaning on either Blackwater rookie Tyrus Hill or David Murrell of Converge to be the new sultan of slam.

Malonzo was the prohibitive favorite to win the event until deciding to back out at the last minute due to a hurting shoulder.

And so with him watching on the sidelines, the national team stalwart is placing his bet on either Hill or Murrell.

"It's tough, it's a tough decision," he said. "I know Tyrus has some dunks, but David has power.

"But Tyrus will probably...I don't know," a smiling Malonzo added. "It's tough."

Crowding out Hill and Murrel are rookie big man Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Chris Lalata of Phoenix, and last-minute entry Encho Serrano also of Phoenix.

Serrano took the place of Malonzo.

Winner of the dunkfest will succeed Rey Guevarra, the five-time champion including the last two editions in 2018 and 2019, respectively.